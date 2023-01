Mikor egy olyan levélre válaszolt, amelyben azért aggódtunk, hogy a Discord-jelszavunkat ellopták (I was not on Discord! Please tell me who it was and what I should do now!), az alábbi szöveget írta:

It sounds like you're concerned that someone may have accessed your Discord account without your permission. If you did not initiate the login attempt, it is possible that someone else has gained access to your account. In this case, it is important to take action to protect your account.

The first step you should take is to change your password. You can do this by going to the "Settings" menu in Discord and selecting "Change Password." Make sure to choose a strong, unique password that is not used for any other accounts.

Next, you may want to consider enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) for your account. 2FA adds an extra layer of security to your account by requiring you to enter a code that is sent to your phone or email in addition to your password when logging in. This makes it more difficult for anyone else to access your account even if they have your password.

If you continue to have concerns about the security of your account, you can contact Discord support for further assistance. They may be able to help you identify the source of the login attempt and provide additional guidance on how to secure your account.