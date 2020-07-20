20°
29°
14°
Horoszkóp
Névnap
Illés
20.
Mai évfordulók
Fotó: NAIAN MENEGHETTI / BRAZIL PHOTO PRESS / AFP
környezetvédelem 2020. 07. 20. 10:03
Megosztom

Nem mindennapi dologra készül Gisele Bündchen 40. születésnapja alkalmából

A brazil modell a kerek évfordulón inkább ajándékozni szeretne.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu - Több tucat újság, hírportál, rádió és televízió legérdekesebb és legfrissebb hírei - Kattintson ide: hirvilag.hu

Gisele Bündchen születésnapján nem vár ajándékot, inkább ő szeretni adni, ezúttal valamit a Földünknek – írja a hirado.hu.

A brazil topmodell úgy döntött, hogy 40. születésnapját azzal ünnepli meg, hogy 40 ezer fát ültet el az amazonasi esőerdőben.

„Úgy érzem, hogy az életem egy teljes új fejezete kezdődik, amit egy igazán jelentőségteljes módon szerettem volna megünnepelni, így eldöntöttem, hogy ültetek 40 ezer fát. Úgy érzem, ez a legjobb módja annak, hogy visszaadjunk valamit az anyaföldnek” – idézi a Just Jared a modellt.

View this post on Instagram

As some of you know, my birthday is coming up on July 20th. And it’s not just any birthday! I can’t believe I am turning 40! I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is starting, and I wanted to celebrate it in a meaningful way, so I decided to plant 40,000 trees. I have been planting trees for different projects for years, as I feel that this is the best way I know to give back to Mother Earth. This year, to celebrate my birthday, my family and I had planned to plant trees in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil but, as we all know, that is not possible right now. Then I had another thought! What if I could come up with a way for others to help me plant trees there? I've already talked to my family and my friends—and they will all turn their gifts into trees. That way, we can all help give something back to our planet. In case you also feel inspired to give back to the Earth, you can join me and plant a tree in the Amazon rainforest. Just go to www.vivaavida.gift to donate (link in bio). #vivaavidagb40 🌳🙏🏼💚 Talvez alguns de vocês já saibam, meu aniversário tá chegando, dia 20 de julho. E não é qualquer aniversário. Nem acredito que vou fazer 40 anos! Sinto que um novo capítulo está começando na minha vida e queria comemorar de um jeito especial, por isso decidi plantar 40.000 árvores. Há anos venho plantando árvores em diferentes projetos, pois sinto que essa é uma forma de retribuir a mãe Terra e, este ano, para celebrar meu aniversario tinha planejado ir como minha família plantar na Amazônia. Mas como sabemos, isso não é possível neste momento. Então, já que não dá para ir, pensei: que tal criar um jeito para que qualquer um possa me ajudar a plantar árvores lá? Já falei pra toda minha família e amigos: quem quiser me presentar pode me dar árvores. Desse jeito, nós todos podemos retribuir de alguma forma ao nosso planeta. Se você também se sentir inspirado e quiser contribuir com a ideia, pode se juntar a nós e plantar árvores. O link está lá na minha Bio! Viva a Vida! #vivaavida

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on

Mivel a karantén miatt Gisele és családja nem tud a helyszínre utazni, továbbfejlesztésre szorult az eredeti ötlet. Gisele barátai mindannyian cserjékre költötték azt a pénzt, amit ajándékra szántak volna, melyből kisebb mozgalom alakult, amely kezdeményezéshez a www.vivaavida.gift oldalán bárki csatlakozhat.

Borítókép: Gisele Bündchen 2018-ban

Szólj hozzá!

Ezek is érdekelhetnek

zaol.hu
ZALAKAROS – Csobbanj bele a nyárba! (x)
ZALAKAROS – Csobbanj bele a nyárba! (x)
kisalfold.hu
Nem emelhet bért a Magyar Posta
Nem emelhet bért a Magyar Posta
magyarnemzet.hu
Aki egyszerre csapattársa Messinek és Ronaldónak
Aki egyszerre csapattársa Messinek és Ronaldónak
mindmegette.hu
Így tárold az élelmiszereket, hogy sokáig elálljanak!
Így tárold az élelmiszereket, hogy sokáig elálljanak!
magyarnemzet.hu
Írdalá.hu: nemzetközi sztár erősíti az aláírásgyűjtő kampányt
Írdalá.hu: nemzetközi sztár erősíti az aláírásgyűjtő kampányt
player.hu
4K-ban nézheted meg, ahogy a NASA űrhajósai holdjáróval barangolják be a Holdat
4K-ban nézheted meg, ahogy a NASA űrhajósai holdjáróval barangolják be a Holdat
dietaesfitnesz.hu
A sült sárgarépa igazi csemege a fogyókúrázóknak
A sült sárgarépa igazi csemege a fogyókúrázóknak
likebalaton.hu
Tippek szúnyogcsípésre, ha nem akarsz több ezret költeni - bőrgyógyász tanácsaival!
Tippek szúnyogcsípésre, ha nem akarsz több ezret költeni - bőrgyógyász tanácsaival!

Hozzászólások

Hírvilág

Legolvasottabb

1
10 milliót sikkasztott az ügyvédnő
2
Tervezett áramszünetek Dunaújvárosban és a környező településeken
3
Dunaújvárosban bántalmaztak egy nőt
4
Gólyahír – újabb csöppségekkel gazdagodtunk
5
Akik majd elfogják a csibészeket
lélegzetelállító
Elkészült a világegyetem legnagyobb 3D-s térképe (videó)
serie a / 4 perce
Nagyon közel az újabb bajnoki aranyhoz a Juve
Már csütörtökön felülhetnek Olaszország képzeletbeli trónjára Ronaldóék.
Gyász
A hul­lá­mos vá­ros fe­lett ha­ran­gok hang-le­ve folyt. De mind föl­it­ta a Hold, hogy éj­sza­ka lett. Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy PALKÓ ISTVÁN 78 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése szűk családi körben lesz megtartva. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy KASZÁS BÉLÁNÉ életének 81. évében elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. július 24-én 13 órakor lesz a dunaújvárosi temető ravatalozójában. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy FÖLDI TIBOR 62 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 30-án 14.30-kor lesz a dunaújvárosi köztemetőben. Kérünk mindenkit, egy szál virággal rója le tiszteletét. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy SZABÓ TIBOR ZOLTÁN 69 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 21-én 14.30-kor lesz a dunaújvárosi temetőben. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy HERÉNYI SÁNDOR 78 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása szűk családi körben fog megtörténni. Megértésüket köszönjük. A gyászoló család
"Annyira akartam élni, a betegséget legyőzni, Búcsúztam volna tőletek, De erőm nem engedett, Így búcsú nélkül szívetekben tovább élhetek." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy BARTEK JÓZSEFNÉ 91 éves korában elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2020. július 25-én 13 órakor lesz a dunaújvárosi temetőben. A gyászoló család
Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik PAPP TIBORNÉ Esztike temetésén részt vettek, sírjára koszorút, virágot helyeztek, gyászunkban osztoztak. A gyászoló család
Köszönetünket fejezzük ki mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunk VASINKA GÉZÁNÉ búcsúztatásán részt vettek, sírjára virágot tettek, fájdalmunkat enyhíteni igyekeztek. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy ORSZÁG JÁNOSNÉ Ibolya életének 68. évében elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2020. július 17-én 11 óra 30 perckor lesz a dunaújvárosi temetőben. A gyászoló család
Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik ERDÉLYI JÁNOS GYÖRGY temetésén részt vettek, sírjára koszorút, virágot helyeztek, gyászunkban osztoztak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy VASINKA GÉZÁNÉ 91 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. július 15-én 14 óra 30 perckor lesz a dunaújvárosi temető rvatalozójában. A gyászoló család
Elmentem tőletek, nem tudtam búcsúzni, nem volt idő arra, el kellett indulni. Szívetekben hagyom emlékem örökre, ha látni akartok, nézzetek az égre. Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy BÖRCSÖK FRIGYESNÉ Irénke (Pintyő) dunaújvárosi lakos 85 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatója 2020. július 20-án 14.30-kor lesz a dunaújvárosi köztemető ravatalozójában. Kérünk mindenkit, egy szál virággal rója le tiszteletét. A gyászoló család
"Elcsitult a szív, mely értünk dobogott, Pihen a kéz, mely értünk dolgozott, Számunkra te sosem leszel halott, Örökké élni fogsz, mint a csillagok." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy DIKÁNY JÓZSEFNÉ 2020. július 2-án, életének 89. évében örökre megpihent. Temetése 2020. július 16-án 14.30-kor lesz a dunaújvárosi római katolikus altemplomban. A gyászoló család
Köszönetünket fejezzük ki mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunk SKODA BÉLÁNÉ búcsúztatásán részt vettek, sírjára virágot, koszorút helyezetk, mély fájdalmunkat enyhíteni igyekeztek. A gyászoló család
Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik PÓSCH GYÖRGY temetésén részt vettek, sírjára koszorút, virágot helyeztek, mély fájdalmunkban osztoztak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy VERÉB RÓBERT 38 éves korában tragikus hirtelenséggel elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2020. július 11-én 13 órakor lesz a dunaújvárosi temető ravatalozójában. Kérjük, kegyeletüket egy szál virággal róják le. A gyászoló család
"A múltba visszanézve valami fáj, valakit keresni, aki nincs már. Nélküled szomorú, üres a ház, Még most sem hisszük el, hogy minket búcsú nélkül végleg itt hagytál. Hiába minden könny, téged visszahozni nem lehet, csak meg kell tanulni élni nélküled. Egy reményünk van, mi éltet és vezet, hogy egyszer még találkozunk veled." ifj. HORVÁTH LÁSZLÓ halálának 25. és HORVÁTH LÁSZLÓ halálának 8. évfordulóján szerető édesanyja, nővére és családja szerető felesége, lánya és családja
"Megállt a szív, megállt a kéz, nincsen szó az ajkadon, szívünkben örökké élsz, mert szerettünk nagyon." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy SKODA BÉLÁNÉ sz.: Fazekas Margit 83 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. július 9-én 10 órakor lesz a dunaújvárosi temetőben. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy VÉGH CSILLA 58 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. július 6-án 14 óra 30 perckor lesz a dunaújvárosi temető ravatalozójában. A gyászoló család
"Ha emlegettek, köztetek leszek, de fáj, ha látom könnyetek, Ha rám gondoltok, mosolyogjatok..." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy PAPP TIBORNÉ Esztike életének 98. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 14-én 10 órakor lesz a dunaújvárosi temetőben. A gyászoló család
közös érdek / 33 perce
Rugalmasabbá válhat a távmunka szabályozása
környezetvédelem / 40 perce
Nem mindennapi dologra készül Gisele Bündchen 40. születésnapja alkalmából
43 perce
Helyi alkotók kollektív tárlata – nem csak dunaújvárosi lakcímkártyával rendelkezőknek
Szabó Szabolcs
családtámogatás / 1 órája
A 2020/21-es tanévtől minden diák ingyenesen kapja a tankönyveket
különleges alkalom / 1 órája
Egy szál zongorával adott online koncertet Nick Cave
premier league / 1 órája
Az angolok legendája kapuscserét javasol a Unitednél
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
   
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.hulokal.humainap.humagyarnemzet.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.hugyaszhir.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.huMandíner