Reptéren lép fel a Rolling Stones (videó)

The Rolling Stones – UK, IRE, EU Tour Announced

NO FILTER! The news you’ve all been waiting for! The Rolling Stones are bringing the No Filter tour to the UK and Ireland this summer, with some additional European shows! Read more for dates & presale info… May 17 – Croke Park, Dublin* / May 22 – London Stadium / Jun 05 – Old Trafford, Manchester / Jun 09 – Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh / Jun 15 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff / Jun 19 – Twickenham Stadium / Jun 22 – Olympiastadion, Berlin / Jun 26 – Orange Velodrome, Marseille / Jun 30 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart / Jul 04 – Letnany Airport, Prague / Jul 08 – PGE Narodowy Stadium, Warsaw. There will be exclusive ticket presales for all dates, to those who are signed up to the official mailing list: https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/SignUpFPThe presales start as follows:UK / GERMANY / WARSAW – TUESDAY 27 FEB 12PM GMT (sign up by 11:59PM 26 Feb)DUBLIN, FRANCE & PRAGUE – TBA You will be sent a code and link via email shortly before each presale starts. Ensure you complete all steps in the sign up process and validate your email. Visit https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/NFTourFP for all general on sale ticket dates and more info. *Subject to licence

Közzétette: The Rolling Stones – 2018. február 26.