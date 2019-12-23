Horoszkóp
Három karácsonyi frizura, amivel álomszép lehet

Nézzen ki fantasztikusan az ünnepen.
Ezt ne hagyja ki! Halászlét főzne karácsonyra? Itt biztosan megtalálja a legjobb receptet!

Gondolt már arra, hogyan tenné igazán különlegessé és széppé idén karácsonykor a frizuráját? A Ripost cikke nyomán mutatunk három szuper megoldást. Könnyen elkészíthetők, mert nem kell hozzájuk speciális kézügyesség. Ezúttal a kiegészítőkre helyezzük a hangsúlyt!

Tűzzön a hajába egy bogyós ágat, és máris mesésen fog kinézni az összhatás.

Az üzletekben olcsón beszerezhető dekorációk rendkívül mutatósak, ha a frizurájához használja azokat.

REVERSE BALAYAGE 👉🏼 one of my favorite services during this season✨. I used @redken shades eq cream 4M 5Wn 20volum 👉🏼 I love shades cream for woman that barely have any gray. For someone who doesn't want to commit to a look👉🏼 when you need to change it up shades cream doesn't give you any trouble 😍. I glossed her end with #shadeseq 07N 06WG ✨. Shampoo & conditioner @pureology hydrate 🌿🍃 color fanatic 21 spray to help with tangles & weightless mouse for a modern day hold 🥰. Curled with @bioionic 1" long barrel curling iron 🌪.

Hópihék, esetleg némi műhó, és máris kész a karácsonyi csodafrizura. Sok hajlakk kell hozzá, hogy minden a helyén maradjon, de bőven megéri!

I'm dreaming of a white Christmas 🎶. 22 days till Christmas 🎄 which means 22 more days of #holidayhair 💚❤️. I did a mixture of topsy tail & pull through braids! I got the big snow flakes at my local dollar store ❄️ sprinkled on fake snow to finish this look ❄️.

Borítókép: illusztráció

