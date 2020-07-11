23°
Imaszőnyegek miatt kell magyarázkodnia a webshopnak

Elnézést kért és kivette kínálatából a nagy felháborodást kiváltó muszlim imaszőnyegeket egy népszerű online áruház, mivel többen is szóvá tették, hogy a vallás nem divat kérdése és nem illendő hasznot húzni belőle.
Alaposan magára haragította a muszlimokat a ruházati és dekorációs termékeket kínáló Shein webáruház, ugyanis a dekorációs kategória alatt imaszőnyegeket árultak egyszerű dekorációs szőnyeg gyanánt – írta a V4NA Hírügynökség.

Khadija Rizvi újságíró mélységesen felháborodott a történteken, mivel sehol nem tüntette fel a webshop, hogy vallási jelképről van szó, így könnyen előfordulhatott, hogy valaki megveszi az imaszőnyeget, amire aztán rálép, és ha mindezt cipőben teszi, az ellentmond a muszlim vallásnak. A muszlimok szent tárgyként tekintenek az imaszőnyegre és tiszta helyen tarják, csak ima esetén veszik elő. Rizvi rögtön kiposztolta a történteket a közösségi oldalakon, felhívva a figyelmet, hogy volt olyan szőnyeg is, amelyen az iszlám világ legfontosabb vallási műemléke, a mekkai Kába szentély szerepelt.

UPDATE: @sheinofficial has now removed most of these items from their website, which is what we wanted; however there’s been no acknowledgement, statement or apology from them. . I am disgusted. I am livid. @sheinofficial is also PROFITING off muslim prayer mats (janemaz/sajadah) by selling them as ‘fringe trim carpets’ for people to use casually around the house. A few have the Kaaba printed on them. THIS IS HIGHLY OFFENSIVE, Not only is it disrespectful but they once again renamed and stole credit from a whole faith this time, by failing to label it as a muslim prayer mat; which allows people to use it casually as a decorative mat. *A prayer mat is an important piece of fabric, used by Muslims, placed between the ground and the worshipper during their five daily prayers. It is NOT a carpet and must be treated with respect and you don’t ever wear shoes on it. It's important for us to acknowledge the disrespect that is committed here, and that action must be taken to remove this product from their line. Corporate organisations can be difficult to take down, but you can do your bit by: -BOYCOTTING THEM -RAISING SOCIAL MEDIA AWARENESS (can really make a difference) – SENDING EMAILS . They are a company based in china, which makes it more difficult to take certain actions, therefore tagging and raising awareness which will enable people to boycott them is the way forward until they take down the items, acknowledge and apologise. If anyone has any ideas of what more we can do, DM me. . Thanks to @toobzz__ for bringing my attention to this. . #shein #sheinofficial #muslim #prayermat #culturalappropriation #islam #china

Az eset nagy nyilvánosságot kapott, Rizvi azonnal adott is egy interjút a Teen Vogue magazinnak, mely elérte a célját, a Shein azonnal eltávolította a kínálatából a vitatott szőnyegeket és elnézést kért Rizvi-től. Az újságíró azonban nem éri be ennyivel, válaszában arra kérte a webáruházat, hogy a bocsánatkérést tegyék ki a saját oldalukra is, hogy a követőik is láthassák, valamint felkérte saját követőit, hogy bojkottálják a Shein termékeit, ne rendeljenek tőlük.

A kezdeményezéshez csatlakozott Nabela Noor influenszer is, aki szerint a vallása nem egy divat, aminek a jelképeit átcímkézve el lehetne adni, hogy a bevételből profitot termeljenek a cégek.

A Shein írásban bocsánatot kért mindenkitől, akit megsértettek, levelükben leírták, hogy nagyot hibáztak és azonnal eltávolították a kérdéses termékeket a kínálatból, valamint felállítottak egy különböző vallású emberekből álló bizottságot, amely átnézi a többi terméket is, hogy még egy ilyen szerencsétlen eset ne fordulhasson elő.

Borítókép: illusztráció

Gyász
Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik ERDÉLYI JÁNOS GYÖRGY temetésén részt vettek, sírjára koszorút, virágot helyeztek, gyászunkban osztoztak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy VASINKA GÉZÁNÉ 91 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. július 15-én 14 óra 30 perckor lesz a dunaújvárosi temető rvatalozójában. A gyászoló család
Elmentem tőletek, nem tudtam búcsúzni, nem volt idő arra, el kellett indulni. Szívetekben hagyom emlékem örökre, ha látni akartok, nézzetek az égre. Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy BÖRCSÖK FRIGYESNÉ Irénke (Pintyő) dunaújvárosi lakos 85 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatója 2020. július 20-án 14.30-kor lesz a dunaújvárosi köztemető ravatalozójában. Kérünk mindenkit, egy szál virággal rója le tiszteletét. A gyászoló család
"Elcsitult a szív, mely értünk dobogott, Pihen a kéz, mely értünk dolgozott, Számunkra te sosem leszel halott, Örökké élni fogsz, mint a csillagok." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy DIKÁNY JÓZSEFNÉ 2020. július 2-án, életének 89. évében örökre megpihent. Temetése 2020. július 16-án 14.30-kor lesz a dunaújvárosi római katolikus altemplomban. A gyászoló család
Köszönetünket fejezzük ki mindazoknak, akik felejthetetlen halottunk SKODA BÉLÁNÉ búcsúztatásán részt vettek, sírjára virágot, koszorút helyezetk, mély fájdalmunkat enyhíteni igyekeztek. A gyászoló család
Köszönetet mondunk mindazoknak, akik PÓSCH GYÖRGY temetésén részt vettek, sírjára koszorút, virágot helyeztek, mély fájdalmunkban osztoztak. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy VERÉB RÓBERT 38 éves korában tragikus hirtelenséggel elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2020. július 11-én 13 órakor lesz a dunaújvárosi temető ravatalozójában. Kérjük, kegyeletüket egy szál virággal róják le. A gyászoló család
"A múltba visszanézve valami fáj, valakit keresni, aki nincs már. Nélküled szomorú, üres a ház, Még most sem hisszük el, hogy minket búcsú nélkül végleg itt hagytál. Hiába minden könny, téged visszahozni nem lehet, csak meg kell tanulni élni nélküled. Egy reményünk van, mi éltet és vezet, hogy egyszer még találkozunk veled." ifj. HORVÁTH LÁSZLÓ halálának 25. és HORVÁTH LÁSZLÓ halálának 8. évfordulóján szerető édesanyja, nővére és családja szerető felesége, lánya és családja
"Megállt a szív, megállt a kéz, nincsen szó az ajkadon, szívünkben örökké élsz, mert szerettünk nagyon." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy SKODA BÉLÁNÉ sz.: Fazekas Margit 83 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. július 9-én 10 órakor lesz a dunaújvárosi temetőben. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy VÉGH CSILLA 58 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. július 6-án 14 óra 30 perckor lesz a dunaújvárosi temető ravatalozójában. A gyászoló család
"Ha emlegettek, köztetek leszek, de fáj, ha látom könnyetek, Ha rám gondoltok, mosolyogjatok..." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy PAPP TIBORNÉ Esztike életének 98. évében elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 14-én 10 órakor lesz a dunaújvárosi temetőben. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy ERDÉLYI JÁNOS GYÖRGY kulcsi lakos tragikus hirtelenséggel 72 éves korában elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni temetése 2020. július 10-én 13 órakor lesz a kulcsi katolikus temetőben. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy HEGEDŰS JÁNOS 57 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 6-án 13 órakor lesz a dunaújvárosi temetőben. A gyászoló család
"Elcsitult a szív, mely értünk dobogott, Elpihent a kéz, mely értünk dolgozott, Lelkünkben élni fogsz, míg szívünk dobog De te számunkra nem leszel halott, Élni fogsz, mint a csillagok." Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy a drága jó férj, édesapa, nagyapa, testvér és rokon SALAMON GERGELY 92 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése 2020. július 7-én 11.30 órakor lesz a dunaújvárosi köztemetőben. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy POPÁN ANTAL 93 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése július 7-én 10 órakor lesz a dunaújvárosi temetőben. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy ÁGOSTON LAJOSNÉ életének 83. évében elhunyt. Hamvasztás utáni búcsúztatása 2020. július 10-én 10 órakor lesz a Krisztus Király temlpom altemplomában. Kérjük, kegyeletüket egy szál virággal róják le. A gyászoló család
"Egész életeden át szívesen dolgozva szerényen éltél, Most bánatot ránk hagyva csendesen elmentél. Örök álom zárta le a Te drága szemed, Megpihenni tért két dolgos kezed." Fájdalomtól megtört szívvel tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy drága édesanyánk, nagyanyánk, dédmamánk CS. NAGY JÓZSEFNÉ szül. Tóth Irén 88 éves korában elhunyt. Drága halottunktól 2020. július 4-én, szombaton 17 órakor búcsúzunk a nagyvenyimi temetőben. Gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy BOLDOG JÁNOS szobafestő-mázoló 75 éves korában elhunyt. Temetése szűk családi körben lesz megtartva. A gyászoló felesége
Mély fájdalommal tudatjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy OROSZ ROZÁLIA 60 éves korában elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2020. július 6-án 11 óra 30 perckor lesz a dunaújvárosi kompkikötőben. Kérjük, kegyeletüket egy szál virággal róják le. A gyászoló család
Mély fájdalommal tudtjuk mindazokkal, akik ismerték és szerették, hogy KÁLMÁN KATALIN életének 67. évében elhunyt. Búcsúztatása 2020. július 4-én 11 óra 30 perckor lesz a dunaújvárosi kompkikötőben. Kérjük, kegyeletüket egy szál virággal róják le. A gyászoló család
